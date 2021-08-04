IMARA (IMRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect IMARA to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19. IMARA has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

