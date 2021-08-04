Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMB opened at GBX 1,576.50 ($20.60) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,583.37. The company has a market cap of £14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

