Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.95 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a PE ratio of -65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.