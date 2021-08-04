Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inca One Gold stock opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Inca One Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

