Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $858,411.26 and $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00142080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,731.24 or 1.00051367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.19 or 0.00846583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.