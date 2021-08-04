Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $218.69. 1,867,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

