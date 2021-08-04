Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $330.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

