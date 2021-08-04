Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.