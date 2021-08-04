Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $464.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.