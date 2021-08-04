Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

