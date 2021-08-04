Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

IFNNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

