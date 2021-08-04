Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

