Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,407,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,895. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

