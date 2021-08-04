Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%.
Shares of Innospec stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,395. Innospec has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77.
In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
