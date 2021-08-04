Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.13. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

