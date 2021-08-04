Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $23,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,882.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

DPW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 1,459,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

