Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys 5,113 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,669.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.