Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00.

AMAT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. 5,385,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,542. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

