Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Sells 40,675 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,575. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.