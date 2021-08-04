Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CPSI stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.