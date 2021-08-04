Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 12,309 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

EVH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

