Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LivaNova stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 64,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

