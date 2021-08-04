Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. 165,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,793. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.20.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.