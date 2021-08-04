Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells 6,105 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TYL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

