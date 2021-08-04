Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells 604 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,010. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

