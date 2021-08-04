Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Insperity makes up about 14.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,082. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

