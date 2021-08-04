Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

