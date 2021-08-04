Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE INSP traded up $24.00 on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,975. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

