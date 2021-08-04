Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.17. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

