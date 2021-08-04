Insured Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $371,529.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $371,529.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,870,824 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

