Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 170.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $248,326.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

