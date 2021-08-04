Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $13.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,909. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $780.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

