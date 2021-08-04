Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.72. 3,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

