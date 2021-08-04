Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,758. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.