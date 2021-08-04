Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 17,461,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

