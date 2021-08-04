Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

IDN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 290,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,006. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

