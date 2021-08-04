Intelligent Trading Foundation Hits Market Capitalization of $27,180.40 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $27,180.40 and approximately $33,828.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

