Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.26.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

