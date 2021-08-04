Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.26.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
