International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Stock Price Down 22.4%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) shares dropped 22.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

