International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE IPCO traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

