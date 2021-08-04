Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Intertape Polymer Group to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,364.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

