Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,232 ($68.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £163.43. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

