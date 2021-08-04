inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

