Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,249. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.