Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,249. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

