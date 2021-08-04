Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,249. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
