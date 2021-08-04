Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,249. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

