Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON IPU opened at GBX 641.53 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.33. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 652 ($8.52). The company has a market cap of £217.01 million and a PE ratio of -28.66.
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
