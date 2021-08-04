Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE IQI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
