Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

