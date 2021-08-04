Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 600 call options.

Shares of DRV opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned 1.05% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

