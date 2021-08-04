Investors Buy Large Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Put Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,645 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,858% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after buying an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. 103,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,694. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

